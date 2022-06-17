Do You Own an Electric Car? Tell Us About Your Experience

(Bloomberg) -- Do you own an electric car?

We want to learn more about your experience with EVs — Why did you choose an EV? Is your plug-in electric model your primary mode of transportation? Where do you typically charge the battery?

As the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline continues to rise, Americans increasingly are considering electric cars for their next vehicle purchase. That’s a strong motivator. So are the consequences of extreme weather and climate change that today affect more portions of the country — from heat waves in California and New Mexico, to hurricanes and storms in Texas and Louisiana.

Plug-in electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions while on the road, will help to reduce CO2 levels across the US. Today, the transition to electric cars in the US is picking up speed: 60% more plug-in electric cars were sold in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. They now represent 4.6 % of all car sales nationwide.

Automakers have launched dozens of electric models — and dozens more are queued up in factories, waiting to be rolled-out in the months to come. There are lots of choices and considerations around purchasing an EV. You’ve heard about range anxiety — that’s still a determining factor for prospective buyers. Cost can make all the difference, with only a few models priced at or under $30,000, to start. That’s where federal and state incentives come into play and can reduce your final cost substantially. Did a rebate from your state persuade you to buy?

HOW TO TAKE THE BLOOMBERG GREEN EV SURVEY

Visit this link to answer our questions about electric car ownership. The survey takes about 3 minutes to complete. And help us reach more EV owners by sharing the survey link with friends, family, neighbors and coworkers. Our findings will be the basis for future reporting on electric car ownership.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.