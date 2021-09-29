(Bloomberg) -- A woman who has vowed to annul Hungary’s controversial constitution unexpectedly vaulted to the lead in the first round of an opposition primary that will pick a challenger to Viktor Orban in the tightest general election in more than a decade.

Klara Dobrev, 49, a vice president of the European Parliament and the only woman running for the nomination, pulled ahead of four rivals with 34% of the vote, according to Bloomberg calculations based on election data. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, the early front-runner, was second with 29%, with almost half of the ballots counted.

A runoff with the top three finishers is scheduled for next month if no candidate wins a majority in the first round. A second round may favor Karacsony, who may win endorsements from rivals after positioning himself as the candidate best able to win over undecided voters.

The winner will lead the main opposition parties, which have united for the first time to confront Orban in a general election likely to be held in April.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.