(Bloomberg) -- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” posted the second-largest opening weekend of the pandemic era, an encouraging sign for theaters at the start of the summer film-going season.

The latest blockbuster from Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel unit brought in an estimated $185 million in weekend ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, industry researcher Comscore Inc. said in an email. While that trailed BoxOfficePro.com’s estimate for $210 million, Disney’s own research had suggested a range of $160 million to $180 million.

The results easily overtook “The Batman,” the Warner Bros. film that generated $128.5 million in its domestic opening weekend in March. It falls below the $260 million haul of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, but that picture, a global phenomenon, had the second-highest domestic debut of all time.

Key Insights

The results show that superhero films, and Marvel ones in particular, continue to be crowd-pleasers. Almost four out of five critics recommended “Doctor Strange,” according to review aggregator site RottenTomatoes.com. That slightly trails the reviews of the first picture in the series, which opened to $85 million domestically in 2016.

Two-time Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role as the spell-casting title character. He was joined by Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Benedict Wong. They battle villains, such as a giant one-eyed octopus.

“Doctor Strange” was voted the most anticipated summer film, according to a Fandango survey of 6,000 ticket-buyers. Marvel has a pipeline it’s set to release this year, from films like “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to television shows such as “Ms. Marvel.”

