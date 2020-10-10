(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer considered a coronavirus transmission risk to others and has met the criteria for safe discontinuation of isolation, according to a statement from his physician Sean Conley.

Trump has been fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms have improved, Conley said in the memorandum published by the White House. Also, testing throughout his illness has shown decreasing viral loads.

