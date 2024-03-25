(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s doctors have suffered a 15% real terms fall in their pay since 2010, new research shows, contributing to a recruitment and retention crisis in the state-run National Health Service.

A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank found that higher paid public sector jobs such as doctors and teachers suffered some of the biggest inflation-adjusted pay cuts in the 13 years to 2023.

Public sector pay has become far less unequal with lower-paid government workers receiving bigger pay rises while those at the top have lost out. “The gap between relatively high and relatively low earners has fallen by more than a third since 2007,” the research said.

While inequality has improved, shrinking purchasing power among senior public sector workers may be causing recruitment difficulties and strikes. At the same time, pay in the private sector has grown faster, increasing the public sector penalty, the IFS said.

Critical

“The public sector has always been more generous to its lower-paid employees, and less generous to the highest-skilled, than the private sector. This can be pushed too far,” Jonathan Cribb, an associate director at the IFS, said.

“Large cuts to the pay of higher earners in recent years have contributed to problems of recruitment and retention, as well as industrial strife. We may need to see pay inequalities in the public sector rise if it is to remain at all competitive with private sector options for higher earners, many of whom play a critical role in public service delivery.”

The IFS said average doctor pay in the autumn of 2023 was almost 15% lower than in 2010, with teacher pay lower by around 9%. Since 2019, doctors’ pay has done particularly badly compared with other occupations, it added. Private sector pay overall has outperformed the public sector since 2015.

The figures do not incorporate the full effect of pay deals from last September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.