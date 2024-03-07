(Bloomberg) -- Doctors Without Borders said it was forced to suspend medical operations to migrants crossing the Darien Gap after Panama said it lacked a valid agreement with the nation’s health ministry.

The international NGO provides medical and psychological aid to approximately 5,000 people there each month, with an emphasis on those having survived sexual assault, MSF, as the organization is known, said in a Thursday press release.

“MSF is deeply worried about the consequences this suspension will have on the migrant population,” the group said.

A press official for Panama’s presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 36,000 people are estimated to have crossed the Darien Gap in January, a 46% increase from a year prior, mostly led by Venezuelan migrants. That follows the more than half a million passing through the perilous jungle between Panama and Colombia last year.

Restrictions on movement from South American countries to Mexico and Central America have contributed to an increased number of crossings, exposing migrants to abuses and empowering organized crime in the area, according to Human Rights Watch.

In 2023 about 676 migrants received MSF’s medical attention following sexual assault, and 120 had done so in January, the group said.

--With assistance from Michael McDonald.

