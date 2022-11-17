(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left thousands dead and devastated cities across the country. Less visible is the widespread destruction of Ukrainian culture and identity. Russia’s military has targeted libraries and museums that housed irreplaceable books and documents and works of art.

Now, with the help of advanced digital modeling and other technology, Ukrainians are working to document what’s been destroyed — and preserve what can be salvaged for future generations.

On The Big Take podcast, Marc Champion, senior reporter for international affairs at Bloomberg, gives an up-close view of what’s happening in Ukraine now and where the war is headed. Sergey Revenko, an architect in Kiev, explains how he’s documenting cultural sites using 3D digital models, while Bloomberg graphics reporters Marie Patino and Rachael Dottle tell us about an immersive interactive story to show the war’s terrible toll.

