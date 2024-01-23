(Bloomberg) -- A multi-billion dollar buyout attempt of DocuSign Inc. is giving the battered market for tech debt a fresh boost.

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman are competing to snap up the electronic signature platform, and already direct lenders and banks are vying to fund the deal with a debt package totaling as much as $8 billion. Bets on a broader resurgence of tech mergers and acquisitions are now driving up bond prices in the sector.

DocuSign was one of a number of pandemic darlings that issued convertible bonds, debt that converts into shares upon maturity, as tech stocks soared in 2021. Such was the clamor for exposure at the time that $58 billion of these bonds were issued with no coupon whatsoever. The bonds then crashed along with the brutal tech selloff that followed.

While DocuSign’s own zero-coupon convertible bond matured just last week, other companies such as Spotify Technology SA, Wix.com Ltd. and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV are seeing their debt rise to the highest levels in about two years.

“M&A activity could be a powerful driver for a re-rating of busted tech convertible bonds,” said Pierre-Henri de Monts de Savasse, a convertible bond portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

Website platform Wix.com, for example, saw its bonds climb to its highest level in two years at 91.75 cents on the dollar, with gains picking up in the past month. It’s a similar story for debt issued by Spotify and Just Eat Takeaway.com. A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment, while Wix.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com and DocuSign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There is no suggestion that any of these companies are acquisition targets. Indeed, hopes for buyout activity may not be the only reason convertible bonds have been rallying.

“Convertible valuations are cheap; equity volatility is at historic lows; the convertible investor base is broad; and convertible new issuance is expected to increase the opportunity set of the convertible investor,” said David Keetley, a portfolio manager at Polar Capital.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.