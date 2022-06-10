DocuSign plummets as forecast cut dents pandemic-era halo again

DocuSign Inc. plunged the most since December after the e-signature company cut its full-year billings outlook, extending a string of disappointments for a pandemic-era darling.

The pullback “shows a weak demand environment, which may not reverse in the near term,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana said in a note.

Thursday’s earnings report triggered downgrades from analysts at Bank of America and William Blair, and several others reduced their share-price targets. This is set to be the third straight quarter in which DocuSign results were met with a selloff of at least 20 per cent. The stock has lost most of its pandemic-driven gains, sinking nearly 80 per cent since its 2021 peak.

DocuSign tumbled as much as 26 per cent, the most in intraday trading since Dec. 3. The stock was down 25 per cent to US$65.70 at 11:33 a.m. in New York.

Billings for 2023 will be US$2.52 billion to US$2.54 billion, less than a previous forecast for a range of US$2.71 billion to US$2.73 billion, according to the company, whose fiscal year runs through January. San Francisco-based DocuSign reported adjusted first-quarter earnings per share of 38 cents, less than the estimate for 46 cents in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.