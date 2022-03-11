(Bloomberg) -- DocuSign Inc. tumbled on Friday after its revenue forecast fueled concerns about its ability to maintain growth that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The electronic-signature company fell as much as 24%, sinking to the lowest level since March 17, 2020, when U.S. stocks were in freefall as the coronavirus first began to spread rapidly throughout the country. DocuSign has now lost all of its pandemic-era gains that were fueled by lockdowns, which fueled a surge in demand for its software from homebound customers.

DocuSign’s revenue in the first quarter is expected to be $579 million to $583 million, the company said in its earnings report on Thursday afternoon. That fell short of the average analyst estimate of $593.5 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The earnings report was “another swing-and-miss” for DocuSign, RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said in a research note.

“In the near-term investors have little to hang their hat on and the stock is likely sidelined until signs of improvement,” Jaluria said.

DocuSign shares have now fallen more than 76% from a September 2021 peak.

