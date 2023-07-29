(Bloomberg) -- The Defense Department is investigating a communications compromise allegedly brought on by one of its engineers which affected 17 Air Force installations, according to a search warrant obtained by Forbes.

The same employee, who is not named because charges haven’t been made formally, also possibly breached FBI communications, Forbes said.

A separate Pentagon breach occurred earlier this year when Jack Teixeira, an Air National Guardsman, was accused of leaking confidential information about the invasion of Ukraine on the social platform Discord. Teixeira has been charged with illegally accessing and disseminating classified national defense information.

Read more: Accused Pentagon Leaker Denied Bail as Judge Cites ‘Spy Novel’

A base contractor tipped off government officials, claiming that an engineer had taken government technology home, according to Forbes.

The materials would have given the employee “unauthorized administrator access” to radio communications tech across 17 defense facilities.

The Air Force did not respond to request for comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.