(Bloomberg) -- Dodge is bringing its first all-electric muscle car to market this year, but it’s still planning to give customers the option of a gas-powered engine.

The brand, owned by Stellantis NV, is beginning its move toward electric vehicles with the Charger set to be released this summer. The company will follow that next year with a four-door BEV and a gas-powered model with a more efficient turbo engine than the Hemi V8 that has defined the brand for decades.

Dodge declined to disclose pricing for the electric models, but touted features that it said would distinguish its offerings from what Tim Kuniskis, head of the brand, called the “melted jellybean” EVs — a jab at the bubble-shaped Tesla Inc. Model Y.

The differences include interior lighting that changes color with different drive modes, a button on the steering wheel that delivers an extra 40 horsepower in 15-second bursts and a camera that lets racers film themselves.

The vehicles will be made at a Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario, and be powered by a 100.5 kilowatt-hour nickel-based battery made by Samsung SDI in Korea. After 2025, the batteries will be supplied by Stellantis and Samsung’s battery joint venture in Kokomo, Indiana.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.