(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers fired the interpreter for superstar Shohei Ohtani following questions about at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from the baseball player’s bank account to a bookmaking operation, ESPN reported.

Ippei Mizuhara, the player’s friend and interpreter, incurred gambling debts to a Southern California bookmaking operation that is under federal investigation, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources.

An Ohtani spokesman told ESPN the Dodgers player transferred the funds to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debt. Later, the spokesman disavowed that account and said Ohtani’s lawyers would issue a statement.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement that was also carried by ESPN.

Ohtani will get help from interpreter Will Ireton, who also acts for Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during a regular press conference ahead of the opening game on Thursday. Roberts declined to comment on most of reporters’ questions related to Mizuhara.

“Shohei is ready,” Roberts said. “He’s ready to go for tonight.”

The sudden dismissal comes as the Dodgers are opening the season in Seoul, South Korea. Mizuhara was helping Ohtani with translation at pressers and at the Dodgers’ dugout until Wednesday evening.

A Dodgers spokesperson said Mizuhara addressed the clubhouse after that night’s game, telling them a story was coming out and that it was all his fault, saying he has a gambling addiction, according to ESPN.

Ohtani signed a record 10-year, $700-million contract with the team last year. Most of the money, $680 million, is deferred and will be paid between 2034 and 2043.

