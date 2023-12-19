(Bloomberg) -- With China fading as a top destination for investors seeking growth opportunities in emerging markets, flows into the largest exchange-traded fund dedicated to developing stocks outside of the country are on a tear.

The value of the EMXC ETF, which invests in emerging stocks ex-China, has jumped almost 50% in the past two months to $8 billion, leap-frogging the biggest stocks ETF dedicated to the Asian country. Just three years ago, the latter was more than 50 times bigger than its ex-China counterpart.

That shift in funds is only likely to intensify, according to analysts and money managers. Stock markets in India, Brazil and Mexico all reached records last week on the prospect of falling US interest rates, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index sunk to the lowest in almost five years. Hong Kong-traded stocks picked up from a 13-month low.

Latin America is “our favorite geography within the EM space,” said Todd Jablonski, chief investment officer of asset allocation at Principal Asset Management. “Mexico, Brazil and Chile are all trading at deep historical discounts to their traditional valuations.”

Morgan Stanley’s forecast on Nov. 17 that the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index would reach 2,900 points by the end of next year already risks looking conservative. The surge in the past month means it now represents upside of just 12%.

Still, the gauge has a broad scope to gain further, trading at around 9.1 times blended-forward 12-month earnings, well below its 10-year average of 12.1 times. The Latin American equity index opened 1.1% higher on Tuesday, pushing year-to-date gains to over 22%.

“Even if the economic performance disappoints, asset prices are too low to ignore in Colombia, and Latin America in general,” said Gustavo Medeiros, head of research at London-based Ashmore Group Plc. “Investors sitting out over wariness of leftist politicians are ignoring the fact that these countries have been delivering macro stability and strong returns.”

‘EM Orphanage’

On the other side of the world, China is beginning to look like an “EM orphanage,” as many investors strip it out of their emerging-market portfolios, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The bank says investors are looking to replace the country in their equity portfolios with geographies that offer compelling growth prospects — like India, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. They are also looking to nations with indirect exposure to China — like Brazil and Chile — on expectations growth in the Asian giant will boost commodity prices.

“India progressively appears as a long-term opportunity, with its expanding workforce and a more stable banking system, both contributing to an ascending cycle of credit and investment,” said Sunny Ng, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

The MSCI China Index trades at 10.2 times blended-forward 12-month earnings, versus a ten-year average of 12.6, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Yet, that isn’t enough to lure investors worried about lingering geopolitical tensions, regulatory risks and fears of state meddling.

“In a medium-term view, I don’t have much confidence on the China side,” said Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief global equity strategist at JPMorgan. “I’d rather be putting my eggs in India, Saudi and Brazil. And Mexico because it’s increasingly tied to the US.”

In Brazil, leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled a fiscal framework that helped provide some support to asset prices, while Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador adopted a harsh fiscal approach during the Covid pandemic. The southern US neighbor was also deemed a key beneficiary of American companies relocating their supply chain to be closer to their consumers.

Now Brazil is cutting rates to boost growth and Mexico is set to follow suit next year.

“We are emphasizing Latin America more in our portfolio,” said Kunjal Gala, head of emerging markets at Federated Hermes. “The prospect of interest rate cuts is a lot higher than what it was earlier. And there are just some very good quality companies trading at reasonable valuations.”

