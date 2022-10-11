Does Bailey Have ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Calm The Markets?

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

The UK gilt market is in crisis mode. As Bloomberg managing editor for markets Kristine Aquino puts it in this week’s bonus episode of In the City, “monetary policy and fiscal policy are clashing wildly and the bond market is up in arms.”

Aquino joins hosts David Merritt and Francine Lacqua to discuss the two times this week that the Bank of England has added to its arsenal of tools aimed at curbing market turbulence.

Plus, Loukia Gyftopoulou, Bloomberg asset management reporter, explains the risks facing the UK pension industry and why these unprecedented moves could change the industry permanently.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.