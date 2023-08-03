(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement this week that the government will grant hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas production in the North Sea unleashed a flurry of claims over the impact on the climate and energy security. While the move certainly cements a policy shift in the Conservative government’s approach to the environment, what does it mean for the UK in practical terms?

What is an oil and gas licensing round?

The UK government has been offering permits to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea since 1964 and it’s not unusual for hundreds to be granted in a given licensing round. Companies pay around £9,000 to bid for a block, regardless if they win. If successful, they then pay rent and an annual levy to the government, depending on the size and age of the license.

Winning a license gives a company the exclusive right to the area for a set amount of time — initially a term of about six years — but can be extended multiple times, meaning a license could be held for decades without producing anything. If the license holder decides to drill they need further government consent.

Will the move unleash a torrent of new production?

Decades can pass from the award of a license to first production of oil and gas, and in many cases it never even happens. For example, the license for the controversial Rosebank field that could potentially get the go-ahead for development this year was awarded in 2001.

North Sea oil and gas resources are mostly tapped out and production has steadily declined since its peak more than 20 years ago. The iconic Brent facility, which once produced as much as half a million barrels a day, has been mostly dismantled. The only oil field to come online last year, called Evelyn, pumps no more than 6,000 barrels a day.

Even if a new license yields a discovery, many questions will have to be answered before it can be declared economically viable: How many barrels are in place? Is the field close to existing infrastructure? Does it lie in shallow or deep water?

As Wood Mackenzie analyst Greg Roddick points out, “no commercial discoveries have been made on new acreage awarded through licensing rounds since 2014.”

Is oil and gas from the UK cleaner than other countries?

Sunak’s government argues that it’s better for the environment to consume oil and gas in the UK that was also produced within the country. The process of pumping gas from beneath the North Sea and shipping it ashore through an existing pipeline consumes less energy, and releases less carbon, than manufacturing a cargo of liquefied natural gas in Qatar and shipping it across the world in a tanker.

The North Sea transition authority says producing natural gas in the UK results in just 27% of the emissions of the average LNG cargo. However, that calculation excludes the carbon dioxide emitted when the gas is burned. Once that is accounted for, the figure rises to 85%.

Is this good for UK energy security?

The UK imports about 40% of the oil and gas it consumes, yet about three quarters of the crude pumped within the country was exported last year. That’s because so much of the nation’s refining capacity has been shut down — about half over the past two decades — that the country is heavily dependent on imported fuels.

Britain also has very little natural gas storage, so it often exports the fuel to Europe during the summer and imports it back again during periods of peak demand in winter.

So there is no guarantee that additional oil and gas produced in the UK would remain there, and the country is very much exposed to swings in international price benchmarks over which its tiny share of global production — about 1% last year — has little influence.

What would a Labour government do?

The main opposition Labour Party has said that if it were in power, it wouldn’t award any new licenses for offshore drilling, but would respect any permits already in place. It is currently ahead of Sunak’s Conservatives in the polls and the next election must be held by January 2025 at the latest.

