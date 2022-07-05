(Bloomberg) --

In June, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis introduced a sweeping Senate bill that would regulate crypto assets. Influential crypto insiders have hailed the proposal as a great starting point - a reception which suggests it might be perceived as relatively friendly to the digital asset community. Hilary Allen, a law professor at American University, is among those who think the proposed legislation doesn’t go far enough, especially when it comes to consumer protection. She joins this episode for a critical look at the Gillibrand/Lummis bill.

