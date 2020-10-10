(Bloomberg) --

German local officials facing depleted coffers as a result of Covid-19 can take comfort from the prospect of more taxpayers seeking canine companionship to get them through the crisis.

Unlike in Britain or the U.S., dog owners in Germany face an annual levy on their pets. In Berlin, the bill amounts to 120 euros ($141) a year, while Munich offers more of a bargain at 100 euros.

The tax netted municipalities 370 million euros in income last year. That total has been steadily rising over the past decade, according a release from the Federal Statistical Office on Friday.

With the popularity of dogs increasing during the pandemic, according to the German Kennel Club VDH, the amount is likely to climb again this year.

