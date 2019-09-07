(Bloomberg) -- A number of dogs have died suddenly in Norway from a mysterious illness over the past few days and authorities are warning owners to limit contact between pets.

The canines have fallen violently ill, with symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. Veterinarians estimate that as many as 20 have died across the country. Autopsies of deceased dogs have so far been inconclusive, but have highlighted two types of bacteria, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

The agency said in a statement on Friday that it’s “still looking widely for possible causes, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.”

Authorities estimate 30-40 dogs have fallen ill and five to six more were reported to have had symptoms overnight, two of which died, according to state broadcaster NRK. Veterinary hospital Anicura estimated on Thursday that as many as 20 dogs have died.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonas Bergman in Oslo at jbergman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, James Amott, James Cone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.