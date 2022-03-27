(Bloomberg) -- Doha Bank said Sunday its veteran Chief Executive Officer Raghavan Seetharaman resigned, ending his 15-year career at the Qatar-based lender.

The bank did not give further details on the resignation in a brief statement Sunday.

Seetharaman was appointed in 2007. Before joining Doha Bank, he was an assistant general manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Doha Bank is one of Qatar’s largest lenders with a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. The bank’s shares fell 0.9% while the country’s benchmark index advanced. The shares decreased to 2.64 riyals from 2.66 riyals in the previous session.

