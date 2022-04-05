(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, Jonathan Kanter, is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kanter spoke at an in-person event in Brussels last week alongside a marquee group of government antitrust officials including Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. Andrea Coscelli, head of Britain’s competition authority, and Andreas Mundt, president of Germany’s competition regulator, were also in attendance.

He returned to Washington over the weekend and appeared virtually for a joint enforcers summit organized by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission Monday that had been presented as a hybrid format between in-person and virtual participants.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Kanter was set to appear Friday at a panel of the American Bar Association’s annual spring meeting in Washington, which attracts thousands of antitrust lawyers from around the world. Kanter is slated to speak at an enforcers panel that also features Khan and Vestager, among others.

