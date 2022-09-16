(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to immediately step into the fight over documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and allow investigators to resume using documents with classified markings in a criminal probe.

The government’s petition to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday night was expected after a federal judge denied its request to carve out from review by a neutral third party about 100 documents with classified markings. Justice Department lawyers contend these documents are critical to the investigation into whether sensitive government records were mishandled.

“The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own highly classified records in a criminal investigation with direct implications for national security,” Justice Department lawyers wrote in the appeals court brief.

The lawyers urged the appeals court to act “as soon as practicable.”

The Justice Department repeated many of the same arguments it made from the start opposing Trump’s effort to claim a legal interest in the fate of seized government records as an ex-president and maintaining that it had an appropriate system for identifying any documents that might be shielded by privilege or any personal belongings.

The government argued that the judge in Florida was wrong to give weight to the notion that Trump might have declassified materials or designated certain presidential records as personal ones. They wrote that notwithstanding Trump’s sweeping public statements about declassifying information, his lawyers hadn’t made that representation in court, and that federal law wouldn’t allow sensitive national security information to be categorized as personal.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order late Thursday appointing New York federal judge Raymond Dearie as an outside special master to review all of the more than 11,000 documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

Cannon had blocked the government from using any of the seized materials in its criminal investigation during the special master’s review. Officials previously told the judge that they would ask the appeals court to step in if she refused to lift that order for the collection of documents that appeared to have classification status.

It wasn’t immediately clear which 11th Circuit judges will hear the Justice Department’s case. More than half of the active judges on that bench were nominated by Trump, but federal court ethics rules don’t require that they step aside from cases involving the president who appointed them absent some other conflict of interest issue. Cannon was a Trump nominee.

The Justice Department opposed the appointment of a special master, but said it wouldn’t push an emergency challenge to Cannon’s full order, focusing instead on the smaller group of documents with classified markings. Cannon had ruled that seized documents could still be used in a separate intelligence risk assessment, but the government said that was too intertwined with the criminal probe to be workable, so her order hamstrung both investigative tracks.

Cannon wrote in Thursday’s order that it wouldn’t be “appropriate” to accept the government’s word at this stage of the case about the classification status of the 100-plus documents at the heart of the fight and Trump’s legal relationship to those materials.

The Justice Department had backed Trump’s proposal of Dearie to serve as special master, saying the judge had the appropriate expertise, but argued the 11th Circuit should also block those materials from being part of his review. Government lawyers argued that there were risks anytime sensitive national security information was shared, and noted that Dearie’s review would involve showing the documents to Trump’s legal team, which could include “witnesses to relevant events.”

The judge gave Dearie until Nov. 30 to complete his review of the documents. The Justice Department proposed a faster schedule that would finish by Oct. 17, while Trump had asked for a three-month timeline. Dearie issued an order earlier on Friday scheduling a hearing for Sept. 20 in his courtroom in the Brooklyn federal courthouse to discuss next steps.

