(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents dispute and reject Donald Trump’s bid to have an outside special master review more than 100 records with classified markings.

The former president last week filed an emergency request asking the justices to intervene after a federal appeals court granted the government’s request to carve out the materials with classification status. The special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, is reviewing the rest of the 11,000-plus documents seized by the FBI during a court-approved search of Trump’s home in August.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued in Tuesday’s brief that Trump’s lawyers failed to show how he would be harmed absent immediate intervention by the justices. The government defended the appeals court’s finding that ordering a special master review of the classified materials “was a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the Executive Branch’s authority to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

The fight over what Dearie can see reached the Supreme Court via the so-called shadow docket, through which the justices are asked to weigh in without a full briefing and arguments on a case. Trump’s petition went to Justice Clarence Thomas, who is assigned to handle emergency matters that come from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thomas could act on Trump’s request alone or circulate it to the rest of the court for a vote. It was not immediately clear when the justices would act.

The Justice Department told the high court that Trump’s legal team erred in arguing that the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to block the special master’s access to the classified materials at this stage. Prelogar wrote that the special master appointment by a lower court was “inextricably” tied to an injunction restricting investigators from using the seized materials.

Trump’s lawyers had agreed that the appeals court had jurisdiction over the injunction, though they didn’t challenge it before the Supreme Court.

An order forcing the executive branch to share information that was classified “or otherwise implicates national security” was also immediately appealable, the government said.

The Justice Department argued that they were likely to win on the merits when it came to the classified records. Trump’s reliance on the Presidential Records Act to claim a personal interest in the documents was “misguided” because the law only applied to materials in National Archives’ custody, and Trump had failed to return the cache at issue, Prelogar wrote.

The government also argued that despite Trump’s public claims that he had declassified any records at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers had never explicitly made that representation in court. Prelogar underlined part of that section for added emphasis, and also wrote that the 11th Circuit correctly flagged that defense as a “red herring.”

Trump couldn’t say he would be “irreparably” harmed by keeping the classified materials out of the special master review because he had “no plausible claims of ownership of or privilege” in those documents, the Justice Department said.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, of Florida, who was nominated by Trump, initially ordered the special master to review all of the seized documents, and temporarily blocked investigators from using those materials in a criminal probe. The Justice Department is exploring whether classified information or other government records were mishandled and whether anyone attempted to obstruct that investigation.

The government is appealing the entirety of Cannon’s decision, but in the meantime asked the appellate court to immediately reverse her order as it applied to what the government identified as 103 documents with classified markings. Justice Department lawyers argued Trump couldn’t have any interest in what were clearly government records and that restricting their use in the criminal probe hampered a parallel review by the intelligence community into possible national security risks.

Last month, an 11th Circuit panel -- featuring two judges nominated by Trump and one confirmed under former President Barack Obama -- allowed Dearie’s work to proceed without the classified cache.

Trump’s request to the Supreme Court, filed Oct. 4, didn’t challenge the appellate order to allow federal investigators to resume using the classified documents in the criminal probe.

The case is Trump v. United States, 22A283.

(Updated with additional information from DOJ’s brief.)

