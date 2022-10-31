DOJ Gets Conviction in First Criminal Monopoly Case in Decades

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Monday won its first criminal monopolization case in more than 40 years when a construction company executive pleaded guilty to monopolizing the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming.

A Montana federal judge accepted the plea of Nathan Zito, president of of Z&Z Asphalt Inc., a paving and asphalt company in Billings, Montana, for attempted monopoly by allegedly offering a competitor a “strategic partnership” to split-up regional markets for highway repairs.

Zito offered to pay a rival company $100,000 if it agreed to stop bidding on projects in Montana and Wyoming, according to the Justice Department. In return, Zito would stop competing for projects in South Dakota and Nebraska. Zito faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for February.

Zito’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division pointed to the guilty plea as part of the Biden administration’s stepped-up agenda to promote competition across the economy.

“Congress criminalized monopolization and attempted monopolization to combat criminal conduct that subverts competition,” Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter said in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to prosecute blatant and illegitimate monopoly behavior.”

In a series of speeches earlier this year, Kanter said the Justice Department would seek to bring back criminal monopolization charges in appropriate cases. For decades, the agency has largely pursued monopolization cases as civil violations, such as its pending antitrust suit against Google parent company Alphabet Inc.

The previous criminal monopolization case was in 1981 and centered on pricing fixing by Cuisinart.

