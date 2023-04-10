(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the leak of highly classified Pentagon documents that revealed how the US spies on other countries, including an assessment of weaknesses in Ukraine’s military.

“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We decline further comment.”

The secret documents appeared on social media sites in recent weeks and the Pentagon has started an interagency effort to assess the impact of the leak.

The materials reveal information that covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

Biden administration officials expect the leak to come up in the course of their regular contacts with allies, including in person when President Joe Biden meets in the UK later this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The UK and US are members of the “Five Eyes” group that shares some of their most sensitive intelligence, as are Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

One European official said the problem is mostly the messages conveyed by the leaked material — such as public confirmation that the US spies on allies, including Ukraine, and the implication that time may be on Russia’s side in its invasion because of Ukraine’s shortage of munitions and the limits of its air defenses.

Mostly, though, the material confirms what allies already know, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Defense Department “continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

“An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on US national security and on our allies and partners,” according to the statement. “Over the weekend, US officials have engaged with allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure.”

