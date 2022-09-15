(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department sued to block Sweden’s Assa Abloy AB from acquiring the door hardware unit of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Thursday.

In a complaint filed in Washington federal court, the Justice Department said the deal would combine two of the three leading providers of residential door hardware, which includes locks, latches and knobs, and give the new firm a 65% share of the market.

Prosecutors also said the deal would illegally consolidate the market for smart locks, a growing market of digital door locks that accounted for $420 million in sales last year.

Spectrum Brand shares fell as much as 14% on the news before trading in the stock was briefly halted. The shares were down 10% at 11:22 a.m. in New York. Assa Abloy shares rose 2.4% to 223.6 Swedish Krona ($20.89) after initially falling on the news.

Competition between the two lockmakers has led to lower prices and better quality for consumers, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.

“That important competition would be extinguished if this merger were allowed to proceed,” he said.

Spectrum Brands said it will “vigorously” oppose what it called the Justice Department’s “baseless” complaint to challenge the deal, saying the residential security market is highly competitive. Assa Abloy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Assa Abloy, the world’s leading lockmaker, announced in September 2021 that it would acquire Spectrum Brand’s hardware and home improvement division for $4.3 billion. Spectrum owns the Baldwin and popular Kwikset brands, while Assa Abloy owns the August, EMTEK, and Yale brands.

Residential door hardware accounts for about $2.4 billion in annual sales in the US.

The case was assigned to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee who previously ruled for the Justice Department in 2017 to block a merger between health insurers Anthem and Cigna.

The case is US v Assa Abloy AB, 22-cv-02791, US District Court for the District of Columbia.

