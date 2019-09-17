(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department’s antitrust probe of four carmakers appears to be an effort by the Trump administration to pressure companies into backing a federal plan to relax automobile emissions and efficiency regulations, the top Democrat on the Senate’s antitrust panel said Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW AG and Volkswagen AG are under scrutiny over a July agreement they made to voluntarily meet compromise emissions targets offered by California regulators. Under the pact, the companies agreed to reduce tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions in their vehicles through model year 2026, defying a Trump administration proposal to freeze national standards at 2020 levels. Both would be less stringent than requirements put in place during Obama’s term.

“‘The automakers’ reported conduct seems to be little more than effort by regulated companies to petition a state regulator for more favorable rules, something that happens all the time,” Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said during a Judiciary Committee hearing on antitrust matters. She said the probe “appears to have less to do with protecting competition than with intimidating parties that don’t fall into line with the Trump administration’s plan to relax emissions standards.”

The July agreement came in defiance of a Trump administration proposal to slash emissions requirements for cars and revoke California’s authority to regulate tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions, a plan automakers fear will lead to uncertainty and litigation over the standards between regulators in Sacramento and Washington.

When the four automakers announced the emissions pact, they said it would “provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Ryan Beene in Washington at rbeene@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Sarah Frier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.