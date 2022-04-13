(Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.S. Justice Department’s “KleptoCapture” task force targeting Russian assets said he’s seen a “sea change” in cooperation between nations probing oligarch corruption since the war in Ukraine began.

Andrew Adams said probes of such corruption went back decades but there was new alignment between the U.S., U.K. and other foreign partners since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his neighbor in February.

