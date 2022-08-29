(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department said a “limited set” of material seized from former President Donald Trump’s home by FBI agents seeking classified documents may be covered by attorney-client privilege.

The government made the revelation in a filing Monday in a lawsuit in which Trump is seeking appointment of a so-called special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, when federal agents carted away 20 boxes of records including 11 sets of classified material.

The DOJ’s own privilege review team “identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information” and “completed its review of those materials.” The government is now following procedures for handling privileged material set out in the FBI affidavit that was used to get the search warrant.

That affidavit was released Friday in heavily redacted form. It stated that a special privilege team had been assigned to search Trump’s office. According to procedures set out in the affidavit, the government could seek a court order determining privilege, keep privileged documents away from criminal investigators or ask Trump to assert privilege in detail.

‘Exceptional Circumstances’

On Saturday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a order explaining her “preliminary intent” to grant Trump’s motion. The Trump-appointed judge scheduled a Sept. 1 hearing on the matter in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cannon said the preliminary order is warranted by “the exceptional circumstances presented.”

The DOJ is due to file a more detailed public response to Trump’s lawsuit by Tuesday as part of Cannon’s order over the weekend. Trump will then get to respond by Aug. 31.

Trump’s lawyer in the case, James Trusty, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The former president’s lawsuit, filed on Aug. 22, also argues that some documents seized from his home may be protected by executive privilege. The DOJ’s filing on Monday doesn’t include a reference to any such material, and many legal experts doubt that an ex-president can assert that privilege.

In her Saturday order, Cannon also directed the DOJ to file under seal a more detailed list of property seized from Trump’s home and explain the status of the government’s own review of the material. The sealed document must describe “any filter review conducted by the privilege review team and any dissemination of materials beyond the privilege review team,” she said.

The DOJ in its Monday filing said it was currently undertaking a review of the material along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which was also undertaking a separate assessement of whether the documents compromised national security.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and offered a variety of explanations for the presence of classified documents at his home, including that he had a “standing order” to declassify records he took and that FBI agents may have planted evidence during the search.

The case is Trump v. United States of America, 9:22-cv-81294, US District Court for the Southern District of Florida (West Palm Beach).

