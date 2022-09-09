(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and Donald Trump proposed dueling candidates for a neutral third party to review thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home last month.

The two sides didn’t officially disagree on their choices, telling the judge that they’d update the court on their position on their opponents’ candidates on Monday, but they remain far apart on the scope and the length of the review.

It’ll now be up to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, to make a final decision on all the issues in dispute, including whether the special master will get to review more than 100 documents with classification markings and evaluate Trump’s executive privilege claims on the documents.

Trump’s candidates for the special master are Raymond Dearie, a retired federal judge in New York and a former US attorney, and Paul Huck Jr., a lawyer in Florida.

The government proposed two former federal judges -- Barbara Jones, who also served as a special master in cases involving former Trump lawyers Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, and Thomas Griffith, who had been on the DC Circuit until recently.

The filing late Friday came one day after prosecutors announced they would appeal Cannon’s order last week granting Trump’s request for the independent third party review of documents seized by the FBI during an Aug. 8 search at Trump’s Florida resort.

While it pursues the appeal, the Justice Department asked for a partial stay of Cannon’s order that temporarily blocked prosecutors from using the Mar-a-Lago documents in any criminal investigation. In an earlier filing, the government said it was limiting the request to the classified records, which “have already been segregated from the other seized records and are being maintained separately.” Cannon gave Trump until Sept. 12 to respond. DOJ has asked the judge to act by Sept. 15.

A risk assessment being done by intelligence agencies of the classified material that was seized, including top secret documents, has been put on hold because of confusion and inconsistencies in the ruling, the justice department said in a Thursday filing for the emergency stay.

In Friday’s filing, Trump indicated that he would not back down on pushing for the special master to go through all the records, including those with classified markings.

Trump also insists the special master should evaluate potential executive privilege claims, while the DOJ opposes that idea.

Other areas of disagreement include the timeline -- DOJ wants the review done by Oct. 17, Trump wants three months -- and the specifics of the special master’s workflow. Trump wants to send his proposals on categories of documents directly to the special master while the DOJ wants to see a log of how Trump has categorized the materials to first see if there any areas of agreement.

The two sides also disagree on who should pay. Trump wants to split the special master’s fees and expenses with the government, while DOJ says that because Trump asked for the special master, he should foot the bill.

Following her Sept. 5 ruling in favor of bringing in a third-party expert, Cannon gave both sides a week to meet and see if they could reach agreement on who to propose as a special master, the precise scope of the review, and practical details such as a schedule and how much to pay the special master. The judge has wide discretion to choose a special master and manage how they conduct their work.

The special master isn’t a judge and won’t make final rulings. The recommendations will be submitted to Cannon about whether any seized documents are covered by privileges that can shield attorney-client communications or information about presidential decision-making.

Whoever Cannon chooses for the role will face intense public scrutiny and the ire of Trump and his supporters if the review ultimately fails to stop the Justice Department from using the seized materials and pressing ahead with its investigation. Trump has a track record of turning on officials he appointed and legal processes he initially endorsed -- like turning to courts to intervene in the results of the 2020 election -- if they don’t go in his favor.

The candidates

DOJ’s proposed candidates include a callback to Trump’s own pitch for a special master and a retired jurist who has made depoliticizing the courts a post-retirement mission.

Jones, who served on the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and is now in private practice, was brought in to serve in the very same role in the Cohen and Giuliani cases, both of which Trump cited in his legal briefs. Jones was a consensus pick in the Giuliani case following her work in the earlier Cohen case, where the judge had praised her for “efficiently and meticulously” reviewing documents. Before joining the court, Jones spent most of her career as a prosecutor, in the Justice Department and the New York district attorney’s office. She was nominated by former president Bill Clinton in 1995 and retired in 2013.

Griffith was nominated to the DC Circuit by former president George W. Bush in 2005 and stepped down two years ago. In his final year, he wrote majority opinions siding with Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn in his fight with House Democrats over a subpoena to testify. Griffith tended to side with the court’s conservative-leaning judges in cases where those types of dynamics came into play, on issues such as gun rights and campaign finance laws. Since his retirement, he’s spoken out against the politicization of the judiciary and served on President Joe Biden’s commission evaluating options to reform the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s proposed candidates have significant judicial and legal experience as well, and also speak to some of the core disagreements in the case.

Like Jones, Dearie has experience not only as a judge, but also as a former federal prosecutor. Trump’s lawyers noted that Dearie served a rotation on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, an apparent nod to their push to have the special master review classified materials. Dearie joined the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York under former president Ronald Reagan in 1986 and took senior status in 2011. Dearie is still listed on the court’s website as a senior judge, but the New York Law Journal reported last month that he would be moving to “inactive status.”

Huck has an eponymous law firm in Coral Gables and is a former partner at the large international firm Jones Day, which saw a number of its attorneys serve in the Trump administration. Huck served as a deputy attorney general in Florida and as general counsel to former Florida governor Charlie Crist, who was a Republican at the time but is now running for the seat as a Democrat. Huck worked in Crist’s office during the same time as one of Trump’s lawyers in the special master case, Christopher Kise. He’s had ties to the Federalist Society, a conservative lawyers’ group that has served as a pipeline for judgeships and executive branch appointments under Republican presidents, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he’s a member.

Huck is married to Judge Barbara Lagoa of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the court set to hear DOJ’s appeal of the order appointing the special master. If he were appointed as the special master in the case, it would likely raise a question about whether she could be involved in the litigation.

(Updated with additional information from the joint filing.)

