(Bloomberg) -- The appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was legally unsound and unnecessarily disrupted the criminal probe, Justice Department lawyers told a federal appeals court.

The government is challenging a Florida federal judge’s grant of Trump’s request for an outside expert to review the documents and her order blocking investigators from using them in the meantime. The special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, will be making recommendations about whether any of the thousands of seized materials should be off limits to investigators because they’re privileged or personal.

Friday’s brief in the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals laid out the full scope of the government’s objections to US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision. Trump’s response is due Nov. 10. The appeals court granted the government’s request to put the case on a faster track over the objections of Trump’s lawyers, who wanted the court to hear arguments in January at the earliest.

The court hasn’t announced a hearing date or which judges will be on the three-person panel.

The Justice Department argued that the case didn’t present the “exceptional circumstances” necessary for a judge to interfere with a criminal investigation. Cannon’s reasoning about how Trump might be harmed if he didn’t have an immediate avenue to challenge the search was “both wholly speculative and could be claimed by anyone whose property was seized in a criminal investigation,” government attorneys wrote.

They countered that the “months-long injunction caused and continues to cause significant harm to the government and the public.”

Presidential Treatment

The Justice Department criticized Cannon for suggesting that Trump’s status as a former president “entitles him to treatment different from that afforded to any other subject of a court-authorized search.”

“Such a notion would be contrary to the public interest and the rule of law,” government lawyers wrote.

The government defended the use of a special filter team to do an initial sweep of the records found at Mar-a-Lago to identify anything that might be covered by privileges for attorney-client communications. They wrote that Cannon was wrong to give weight to Trump’s executive privilege claims over some documents, arguing he couldn’t invoke that privilege to stop the executive branch -- in this case, the Justice Department -- from accessing its own records.

The Justice Department continued to highlight the fact that, notwithstanding Trump’s public claims that he declassified any classified materials found by the FBI, his attorneys hadn’t directly made that assertion in “myriad filings.” They described it in Friday’s filing as “unsubstantiated and irrelevant.”

In the meantime, the special master review is moving forward parallel to the government’s appeal. The Justice Department didn’t seek an emergency order from the 11th Circuit halting the entire process, focusing instead on asking the court to immediately carve out about 103 documents with classified markings for investigators to continue using.

In Friday’s brief, they argued that all the seized materials, including the non-classified materials they were blocked from using, were important to the investigation. The Justice Department is exploring not only whether classified information was mishandled, but also whether anyone attempted to obstruct the probe.

A three-judge panel that included two of Trump’s nominees sided with the government last month. The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Trump’s request to put the classified materials back into the special master review.

(Updated with additional information from the DOJ brief.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.