(Bloomberg) -- MSG Networks Inc. shareholders can proceed with a vote next week on its proposed merger with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. after a judge rejected an investor request to delay attempts by billionaire James L. Dolan to consolidate his family’s interest in the companies.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick on Friday rejected a request by MSG Networks investor Timothy Leisz to block the July 8 vote. Minority shareholders contend they aren’t enough for MSG shares, claiming the merger is an insider transaction by Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks, and “the result of the domination and control of the board by the Dolan Family Group.”

MSG had argued Delaware’s corporate-takeover statute doesn’t “apply -- nor was it remotely designed or intended to apply -- to the merger challenged in this litigation.” The proposed $900 million stock-for-stock combination didn’t involve the sort of “abusive takeover tactics” by a hostile acquirer that the law was meant to discourage, the company said in a court filing.McCormick backed Dolan’s reading of the law, saying MSG’s board did what was necessary to protect shareholders as part of the deal. The judged said in her ruling she moved quickly to decide the issue “given the proximity of the shareholder vote.”

