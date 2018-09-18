Dolby Looks to Use ‘Star Is Born’ Early Debut to Challenge Imax

(Bloomberg) -- Dolby Laboratories Inc., the audio pioneer that’s now challenging Imax Corp. in premium movie screens, looks to get a boost from “A Star Is Born.”

The film will open two days early on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Dolby screens, providing a high-profile showcase of the platform before the drama debuts nationally on Oct. 5. Dolby, known more for sound than cinema visuals, has been trying to grab a bigger piece of the market for large-format screens with sharper pictures.

“A Star Is Born,” a remake of the rags-to-riches tale featuring Lady Gaga in a role last played by Barbra Streisand, is a favorite among critics for top Academy Awards. Dolby also has bet on another Oscar contender: “First Man.” That movie, which opens Oct. 12, was formatted in the Dolby Vision imaging technology, as well as the Dolby Atmos sound standard.

The Universal Pictures film, which depicts Neil Armstrong’s journey to the moon, is directed by Damien Chazelle, who won an Oscar for “La La Land.” The movie’s sound is considered to be one of its selling points, potentially giving Dolby an extra draw.

