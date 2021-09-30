(Bloomberg) -- Dole Plc shares jumped for a third-straight day after the world’s largest produce company caught the eye of retail traders including those on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

The stock gained 11% on Thursday, the biggest jump since it returned to the stock market late in July, which took its climb since Monday’s close to about 16%. Over that span, the Dublin-based company has added more than $237 million to its market capitalization and is now worth about $1.6 billion.

Dole, the world’s largest produce company, was formed from the combination of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dole Food Co. and Ireland’s Total Produce, a transaction that was completed in February. It sold shares in the U.S/ on July 29.

An outbreak of banana fungus which could lead to a supply shortage and fatter margins for Dole and the recent start of options trading for the stock are among the many theories being circulated by retail traders as a reason to buy the stock.

A spokesperson for the company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

