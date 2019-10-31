(Bloomberg) -- Dollar bonds of two Chinese state-owned enterprises linked to the country’s top universities plunged to record lows amid investor concern about their weak finances.

Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s $750m bond due 2023 slumped 6.9 cents on the dollar to 77.4 cents as of 10:40 am in Hong Kong, its fifth day of losses. Peking University Founder Group’s 2022 dollar note sank 4.5 cents to 63.2 cents to an all-time low, its fourth day of losses.

In a sign of its debt repayment difficulties, Tsinghua Unigroup earlier this month was looking to amend and extend some of its existing loans, seeking lenders’ consent to push back repayment by 54 months from the original signing dates.

Founder Group has posted “big” losses in the past three years as the company’s core business in the IT sector faces fierce competition and its pharmaceutical business also has low profitability, China Lianhe Credit Rating Co. said in a report in June. The university this year launched a lawsuit against other shareholders in the group, alleging stake sales in 2003 are invalid.

