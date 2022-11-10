(Bloomberg) -- The dollar reeled after Thursday’s US inflation report surprised traders with slower growth in prices, driving speculation interest-rate increases will have to be eased.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 1.9%, its biggest intraday drop since March 2020, to trade below its 100-day moving average after a key inflation gauge cooled in October by more than expected. The CPI report offered hope that the fastest price gains in decades are ebbing and giving US Federal Reserve officials room to slow down their steep interest-rate hikes.

A slower pace of rate hikes could curb the dollar’s rally this year which has weakened its G-10 currency peers.

“The softer core CPI reading is leading to markets to reprice the terminal rate lower,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “That’s leading to further pain right now in the USD.”

Rai still expects the terminal rate to be close to 5%.

The market expectation is now showing that a 50-basis-point hike in December is far more likely than a 75-basis-point move, lowering the rates differential with the European central bank and the Bank of England.

European currencies surged against the dollar, with the pound climbing 2.8% to $1.1675, its highest since mid-September. The UK currency posted its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since March 2020. The euro rose 1.6% to 1.1068, its highest in nearly two months as euro futures volumes soared, while the Swiss franc rose 1.8% versus the greenback.

“The Fed is likely to remind the market that underlying inflation is still three-times higher than target and remains persistent, so some of the selloff in the USD and the rise in risk appetite could be misplaced,” Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank in London, said.

--With assistance from Robert Fullem.

(Updates trading in second and seventh paragraph, adds chart.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.