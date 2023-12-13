(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is having its worst day in a month after the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and put forward a more aggressive forecast for monetary easing in 2024.

A Bloomberg benchmark of the dollar sank 0.8% for its biggest one-day drop since November. All the greenback’s Group-of-10 peers strengthened against the dollar with the Norwegian krone, Japanese yen, Swedish krona, as well as Australian and New Zealand dollars gaining more than 1%.

Treasury yields plunged and traders amped up bets on additional easing next year after Fed policymakers penciled in a sharper pace of rate cuts than they had seen in September. The dollar’s currency rivals rallied as traders mulled the potential for diverging interest rate policies between Group-of-10 nations next year. The Bank of England, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank are poised to make their own rate decisions on Thursday.

“Investors are fully embracing the soft landing narrative once again and seem willing to dip their toes into USD-funded carry trades,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. “That may all look great at the moment but not sure that the dollar weakness can be sustained given that despite its recent weakness the quality of the incoming US data is still superior to that coming out of Europe and parts of Asia.”

Previously, policymakers in the US had been pushing back against the market narrative of an aggressive monetary easing as inflation remains stubborn in the world’s top economy.

The yen strengthened as much as 142.65 per dollar, on track for its strongest close since early August.

“There’s a tacit acknowledgment here that the Fed is done, which is enough to trigger the squeeze in current positions,” said Bipan Rai, CIBC’s global head of foreign-exchange strategy in Toronto. “The biggest short position is in the yen, which is leading the move.”

The euro gained more than 0.8% to trade 1.088 against the dollar Wednesday afternoon in New York. The ECB is widely expected to hold rates unchanged tomorrow.

The pound swung to gains following the Fed’s decision, reversing earlier losses of 0.5% on growing expectations that the BOE will cut rates by 100 basis points in 2024.

“We need to see how much the ECB shifts in reaction,” said Brad Bechtel, a foreign-exchange strategist at Jefferies. “The dollar may not move much more if ECB and BOE follow the dovish shift.”

