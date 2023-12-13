(Bloomberg) -- The dollar dropped to a four-month low as traders digested the clearest signal yet that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking campaign is over.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 0.5% to its lowest since August on Thursday, extending losses from the day prior after Fed officials penciled in a sharper pace of rate cuts than they had seen in September. The US central bank kept rates steady for a third consecutive time.

While Chair Jerome Powell indicated they are still prepared to hike again if price pressures return, Fed officials have pretty much signaled the end of the tightening cycle. Policymakers are now turning their focus to when to start cutting rates as inflation continues its descent toward their 2% goal, Powell said.

“The decisive Fed pivot to rate cuts has pretty comprehensively undercut near-term US dollar prospects,” Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. “While the door is now wide open to the long awaited big turn in the dollar we still think it is going to take time to develop.”

Rate cuts by the Fed will help narrow the dollar’s yield premium versus its peers, undermining the greenback’s appeal. The dollar is on track for its second-consecutive monthly loss after notching its biggest monthly drop in a year in November — a decline of about 3%. The currency’s path will depend on the speed of rate reductions telegraphed by other major central banks as the fight against inflation is weighed against economic fragility.

The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold Thursday for a second meeting with inflation tumbling, but said it will step up its exit from its pandemic-era stimulus. The Bank of England also held interest rates at a 15-year high, sticking with its message that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time despite growing bets on a wave of cuts next year.

Fed Pivots to Rate Cuts as Inflation Heads Toward 2% Goal

While the Fed leads the global pivot toward easing monetary conditions, Norway’s central bank pushed ahead with its final rate hike, propelling its currency to rise more than 2% against the US dollar. Group-of-10 currencies all advanced versus the greenback on Thursday.

