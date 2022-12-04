(Bloomberg) -- The dollar inched higher Monday as investors weighed the impact of a hot US jobs report on Federal Reserve rate hikes and an accelerated shift toward reopening of the Chinese economy.

The small gains in the greenback against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts still left a gauge of the currency’s strength near a five-month low.

Rather than boosting their bets for a bigger hike at the Fed’s December meeting -- when policy makers are expected to downshift to a 50 basis points hike -- traders increased their wagers on where rates will top out.

Meanwhile, equity futures for Japan fell while those for Australia and Hong Kong rose. The S&P 500 on Friday slipped 0.1% after trimming a drop that earlier topped 1%.

A surge in Treasury 10-year yields fizzled out, while two-year rates -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- remained higher.

Chinese shares are likely to be boosted Monday after authorities eased some Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Hangzhou following protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week.

US employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as predicted.

“To have 263,000 jobs added even after policy rates have been raised by some 350 basis points is no joke,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “The labor market is hot, hot, hot, heaping pressure on the Fed to continue raising policy rates. What is there in this jobs report to convince them not to take policy rates above 5%?”

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Monday

S&P Global PMI for the Euro zone, Monday

US factory orders, durable goods orders, ISM services index, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 6:33 a.m. in Tokyo:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 2.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0527

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 134.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0210 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6779

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $17,081.21

Ether rose 1.1% to $1,275.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.49% on Friday

The yield on Australia’s 10-year government bonds fell one basis point to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $79.98 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,797.63 an ounce on Friday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.