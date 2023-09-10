Dollar falls most in two weeks as U.S. stocks rebound

The U.S. dollar fell the most in two weeks, while stocks rose as traders took bullish cues from improving Chinese data and comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The yen had the biggest move against the dollar, surging more than one per cent after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda aired the possibility of ending the developed world’s last key negative interest rate.

Meanwhile, Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.5 per cent and U.S. futures pointed to gains on Wall Street. Tesla Inc. rallied five per cent in U.S. premarket trading on an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Italian banks led gains among European lenders after a report that the government is weighing changes to a controversial tax on banks’ windfall profits.

Speaking over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s increasingly confident that the U.S. will be able to contain inflation without major damage to the job market. “Every measure of inflation is on the road down,” Yellen said.

In China, there are hints that the economy may be stabilizing after a sharp downturn. Strong credit data published Monday showed recent steps to bolster the real estate market may be starting to lift household demand for mortgages, while corporate loans also picked up.

The yuan rebounded from a 16-year low after the People’s Bank of China delivered a strong verbal warning to speculators. Policymakers also set a daily fixing that was stronger-than-expected. The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.7 per cent on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak.

In commodity markets, copper, iron ore and other metals also got a boost from the weakness in the greenback, while improved Chinese data aided sentiment.

Key events this week

U.K. jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

U.K. industrial production, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

Japan industrial production, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, PPI, business inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

U.S. industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:27 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0727

The Japanese yen rose 0.9 per cent to 146.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.8 per cent to 7.3071 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to $1.2525

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5 per cent to $25,701.63

Ether fell 1.6 per cent to $1,593.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.28 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.62 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.46 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,926.52 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.