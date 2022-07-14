(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar’s strength rose to its highest level on record, eclipsing the peak it reached during the financial panic in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The greenback’s gains this year have been fueled by a combination of higher central bank interest rates and haven buying, which has been spurred on by mounting concern that measures taken to combat inflation globally might plow the economy into recession.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of developed- and emerging-market currencies, rose as much as 0.7% on Thursday. That’s above the mark it hit in March 2020, the previous high in data stretching back to 2005.

The ICE US Dollar Index, a separate gauge that compares the greenback to developed currencies only and has a greater weighting for the euro, exceeded its pandemic peak earlier this year and is currently near its strongest level in two decades.

The Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen were among the leading Group-of-10 currency decliners on the day.

