(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Corp. shares dropped as much as 9.1 percent in early U.S. trading after the retailer reduced its profit outlook for this year. Hurricane-related expenses ate into the discount chain’s third-quarter earnings, with more impact expected in the current quarter.

Dollar General now sees earnings at $5.85 to $6.05 a share this year. That’s 10 cents lower than the previous projection. The CFO, in a statement, blamed “hurricanes and other disasters.”

Key Insights

Transportation costs are also coming in higher than expected, and that appears to be eroding profitability. The company’s gross margin of 29.5 percent was short of analysts estimate of 29.8 percent.

Comparable-store sales, a key metric to gauge retailers’ success, was 2.8 percent, above the average prediction of 2.4 percent. But this increase was fueled by higher average tickets, since customer traffic “was essentially flat,” the company said.

Revenue grew 8.7 percent from a year ago -- solid growth, but slower than the previous quarter’s performance. This may reinforce some investors’ perception that retailers’ expansion is starting to wane.

Market Reaction

Dollar General shares fell as much as 9.1 percent to $101.50 in early trading on Tuesday. The stock has gained 20 percent this year, compared with a 4.4 percent advance for the S&P 500.

The severe hurricane season was a surprise to storm experts. Among the strongest were hurricanes Florence and Michael, which hit North Carolina and Florida, respectively.

