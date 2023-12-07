Dollar General Plans to Pass on Some Savings to Consumer

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Corp. said deflation is beginning to show up in discretionary categories, and in some cases the company plans to pass this on to customers with lower prices.

The discount retailer largely serves lower-income shoppers who in recent years have been hit with higher costs for goods ranging from clothing to groceries. This has made maintaining prices, which for many products are $1 or less, a challenge for Dollar General and competitor Dollar Tree Inc.

Costs in the “nonconsumable discretionary” categories are coming down, Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said on a call with analysts. “We will pass some of that on to the consumer.”

While there’s some deflation in dairy, the grocery category more broadly hasn’t experienced the same price declines, he added.

“Nothing alarms us or makes us believe it will adversely affect the top line,” Vasos said, using the accounting term to refer to sales.

The comments followed Dollar General’s third-quarter earnings report. The company’s shares fell 1.4% at 11:33 a.m. in New York trading, erasing earlier gains.

