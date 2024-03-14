(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Inc.’s latest earnings signaled improvements in operations, but the discount retailer cautioned that turnaround efforts will take time.

Some store-level issues are improving, such as inventory management, but others are taking longer, Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said on an call with analysts Thursday.

Shrink — inventory loss due to theft, damage and other factors — is especially weighing on the business, and the company is making changes to self-checkout stations across its stores.

Dollar General is removing self-checkout stations from more than 300 locations with the highest shrink rates, and converting them to employee-assisted stations at about 9,000 stores. In the remaining stores, the company will set a limit of five items or less for self-checkouts.

Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO from 2015 to 2022, returned to the company last year to reinvigorate the business amid share losses. During his previous stint, Vasos added 7,000 stores and doubled the company’s annual revenue. He has said he wants to take the company back to the basics: invest in store labor hours, improve the supply chain and focus on value products.

“We are moving with a sense of urgency,” Vasos said on the call. The company said it will remove as many as 1,000 items from Dollar General stores to simplify operations.

Dollar General said gross margins fell during the fourth-quarter from a year ago due to higher shrink, increased markdowns and more sales in consumables that generally generate less profits.

The company expects same-store sales growth in the range of 2% to 2.7% for the upcoming year, beating Wall Street expectations. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $6.80 to $7.55, roughly in line with estimates.

Dollar General, which had been expanding at a rapid clip, said it plans to slow new store openings to 800 in 2024, partly because of higher building costs. Most of these locations will be in rural communities.

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani wrote Thursday that it is encouraging to see improving trends, though the company is not immune to broader factors like soft spending by lower-income consumers. Margins remain challenging and investors will watch Dollar General’s investments in price and labor in 2024, he noted.

Consumers generally have kept spending on essentials such as groceries, though they continue to be selective and are buying cheaper products and store brands amid higher interest rates, reduced government benefits and lower savings.

Dollar Tree Inc., which competes against Dollar General, said Wednesday that it plans to close 1,000 underperforming stores after conducting a review of its portfolio. The company has been moving upmarket as it gains higher-income shoppers.

US retailers have mostly signaled a more upbeat tone during the earnings season. Walmart Inc. said it has gained share in virtually all categories and that the company feels better about the health of the economy.

