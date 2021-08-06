(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Corp. discount stores in Michigan will host Covid-19 vaccine clinics to bring shots to hard-to-reach communities, according to a news release from the state health department.

The program will roll out at 12 stores in counties across the state. Workers from SnapNurse, a health-care staffing company, will administer the doses.

Almost 64% of Michigan residents 16 and over have received first doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. But across the U.S., officials facing the potent delta variant are trying to find ways to vaccinate poor or resistant residents.

The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention had considered forging a partnership with the company, whose 17,000 stores are often located in places that other retail businesses spurn.

“Dollar General’s footprint in the state of Michigan provides an opportunity to reach residents in rural and metropolitan communities alike with local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Kelly Blankenship, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations, said in the news release.

