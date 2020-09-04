(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. dollar is on pace for its first weekly advance since late June as strength in the euro currency ebbed and as American technology shares slumped.

The euro fell for a fourth day after reaching the highest level since May 2018 on Tuesday. That day, the shared currency began its descent after ECB chief economist Philip Lane expressed concern over its strength, spurring speculation the central bank will ease monetary policy further.

The Nasdaq Composite Index had its largest two-day slump since March 12 as mega-cap technology names slid following a report that outsize option trades by one firm were responsible for their recent run-up.

