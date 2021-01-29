(Bloomberg) -- The recent drop in short-term U.S. dollar borrowing costs pushed one of the world’s key borrowing benchmarks to a record low on Friday.

The three-month London interbank offered rate for dollars was set at 0.20188%, below the previous nadir of 0.20488% reached on Nov. 20. The benchmark has fallen in all but one of the past nine trading days, weighed down as rates on Treasury bills and repurchase agreements have been pressed lower amid a glut of cash in short-term markets.

The amount of money in search of a short-term home looks set to grow as the Treasury Department draws down its mammoth cash balance in the coming months, with stimulus spending and rules related to the debt ceiling likely to see it shrink by hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The bills paydown will create a vacuum which probably gets filled with lower yielding CPs going forward,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First, referring to commercial paper. “This process gets accelerated once bills trade below 0% because any yield on a bank CP above 0 is a great grab then.”

Mishra said the three-month benchmark could reach single digits by June. However, there’s a risk to the view in the event the Federal Reserve policy makers decide to tweak the interest on excess reserves rate, or IOER, in an effort to maintain control over the effective fed funds rate. That has slipped in the past week to 0.08% after trading at 0.09% since late November, though it’s still well within the target range of zero to 0.25%.

(Adds analyst comment beginning in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.