(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is transforming from a haven asset to the risk-on currency of choice as hopes for the U.S. economic recovery soar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is on track its strongest gain since October this week. Moreover, it’s rising in tandem with global equities after three weeks of divergence. Now their inverse correlation has weakened to minus 0.46 from a peak of minus 0.73 in July.

The prospect of more-generous stimulus from President Joe Biden’s administration, rising Treasury yields and the roll-out of vaccines have all helped to boost the dollar. It’s a sharp reversal after surging asset prices and falling real yields triggered a 5.5% slide in the U.S. currency last year.

“The dollar looks overbought, but optimism toward the currency is strong,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow Ltd. in Tokyo. Traders are “ignoring bad catalysts for the dollar but jumping onto good ones.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.8% this week, while the MSCI ACWI jumped 3.8%. The dollar’s rally has rippled across global markets, with the greenback breaking major resistance lines versus other currencies.

It climbed above its 200-day moving average against the yen, which is often used to fund carry trades, for the first time since June on Friday. The U.S. currency also stormed through its 100-day moving average against South Korea’s won.

