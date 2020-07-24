(Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of the dollar fell to a more than six-month low as momentum picked up after the currency wiped out a key technical level Friday, while Japan’s currency climbed against all its major peers.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid Friday to the weakest level since Jan. 7 and was set for a fourth straight weekly loss. It has slumped more than 8% from a peak in March, when haven seekers had piled into the greenback during the height of the market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Some strategists are now predicting an extended period of weakness in the U.S. currency.

The dollar was already on the back foot, after the euro got a boost from the European Union’s landmark deal for a 750-billion-euro ($871 billion) economic recovery fund.

“The dollar’s recent under-performance bears all the hallmarks of the beginning of a more sustained downtrend for the currency,” said Valentin Marinov, a strategist at Credit Agricole SA in London.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the U.S. wants a stable dollar and will protect it as the world’s reserve currency.

The Bloomberg dollar index declined as much as 0.5% in Friday trading. The measure has lost more than 2.6% in July. The euro climbed as much as 0.3% to $1.1629, its strongest level since September 2018, while the U.S. currency fell as much as 1% to 105.77 yen, the weakest since March.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.