(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar’s strength briefly rallied to its strongest level in 18 months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone reignited bullish trades.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.2% to the highest level since July 2020, following Treasury two-year yields that surged to levels seen before the pandemic. The greenback rose against most of its major peers on Friday before paring gains following U.S. inflation data that matched estimates.

The moves come after Powell on Wednesday endorsed an interest-rate liftoff in March and opened the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated. Money markets are pricing in around five standard quarter-point hikes by the central bank this year, which puts the Fed firmly in the hawkish camp among its developed market peers.

This week’s dollar moves are all about the Fed, according to Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“I expect BBDXY to break above 1200,” he said. “With the BoC holding steady this week and the Fed ramping up the hawkishness, our core view of ‘Fed is fairly priced, other G10 central banks are overpriced’ remains in tact.”

(Updates with analyst comment)

